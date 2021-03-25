Santa Barbara County residents 50 and up now eligible for vaccines

Santa Barbara County residents 50 years of age and older now are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a community vaccination site in Lompoc, with more appointments expected to become available throughout the county on April 1.

State officials announced Thursday that residents 50 and older would become eligible for the vaccine statewide in early April, bringing the county slightly ahead of the state's timeline. However, county officials have yet to confirm whether they will meet the state's April 15 timeline for opening vaccines to residents 16 and older.

For those 50 and older, appointments from March 28 through April 3 will be available at Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc. Also eligible are residents ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and disabilities, and workers in food, agriculture, child care, education and emergency service jobs, public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials announced the opening of the site earlier this week following an increased allocation of vaccines. After April 3, the community site will move to Santa Maria for seven days and to Santa Barbara after that.