Santa Barbara County residents asked to provide input on unmet transit needs

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments staff will conduct virtual public hearings at noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 to gather community input on the unmet transit needs of Santa Barbara County residents.

To join the Zoom webinar, use ID No. 829 1767 1869 and enter passcode 221523. To join by phone, call 669-900-9128, enter webinar ID No. 829 1767 1869 and enter passcode 221523.

Those who cannot attend either hearing are asked to submit written comments no later than Dec. 2, prior to the first scheduled hearing. Comments may be emailed to comment@sbcag.org, or mailed directly to Santa Barbara County Association of Governments at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in a hearing should contact SBCAG at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-961-8900.

The meetings will be accessible in Spanish.

For more information, contact SBCAG at 805-961-8900.

