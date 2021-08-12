Residents of northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County were among the award winners in various competitions at the California Mid-State Fair that concluded its 12-day run Aug. 1 in Paso Robles after being canceled last year.
In the Central Coast Vinegar Competition, Broken Clock Vinegar Works of Solvang won best of class for infused vinegars with its chardonnay and lavender brew.
Country Rodeo Finals winners include Sutton Mang, of Lompoc, who won the ladies breakaway roping, and Tanner Patino, of Santa Maria, and Adam Teixeira, of Nipomo, who prevailed in match roping.
The Miss California Mid-State Fair crown went to 21-year-old Arroyo Grande resident Yvette Florentino.
Unofficial overall attendance was estimated at 220,000 people, and revenue from the Helm & Sons Amusements carnival was actually slightly higher than in 2019 at $1.3 million, fair officials said.
The livestock auctions raised just over $2.3 million from 515 animals, and 25 projects in the industrial arts auction brought in $102,000.
Traditionally a big entertainment venue, the fair reduced the number of concerts and implemented restrictions for the grandstand shows but still drew 15,000 paid attendees, officials said.
