Santa Barbara County restaurants, gyms, places of worship restricted to outdoors once more

Several sectors in Santa Barbara County will be required to limit their capacity and indoor operations beginning Tuesday, after most counties in the state were moved back into the purple tier due to rapidly rising COVID-19 case rates statewide.

In a Monday statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which guides counties' movement through different reopening tiers based on COVID-19 metrics.

According to Newsom, counties now will be required to move backward into a more restrictive tier after just one week of meeting metrics for that tier, rather than the former two-week time period.

Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 case rate hit 7.1 per 100,000 people as of Monday, rising into purple-tier territory and moving the county back into the state's most restrictive phase. Neighboring San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties also moved backward to purple.

Under state guidelines, locations including restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship, fitness centers and museums will be required to cease indoor operations and only offer outdoor services. Retail sectors will be required to limit their capacity from 50% back down to 25%.

Santa Barbara County's entry into the purple tier also will be faster than before, with businesses given one day to adopt required modifications rather than three days.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department released a new health order on Monday in alignment with the state's announcement outlining new closures and modifications.