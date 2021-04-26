Santa Barbara County resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will be offered once again in Santa Barbara County following an 11-day pause issued by the federal government.

Distribution was temporarily halted by the Food and Drug Administration after a rare and severe type of blood clot was confirmed among approximately 12 vaccine recipients, mostly women, three of which resulted in death.

Following a thorough safety review by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control, the benefits of the vaccine were deemed to outweigh the rare risks, and the pause was lifted on Friday.

By that time, the clots had been confirmed in 15 people out of over 8 million total administered doses in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso acknowledged that some residents may feel hesitant about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and promised that residents will be able to choose Moderna and Pfizer options instead.

“Safety is a top priority in this effort and this pause was an example of the vaccination safety review system working as intended. These pauses are intended to provide transparency and information to our community," Do-Reynoso said.

For the time being, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only will be offered at the county's mobile clinics, which are visiting housing complexes, churches, worksites and community centers in partnership with local organizations.