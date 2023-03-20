The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is rolling out a new arts initiative awarding 23 applicants with $140,000 in grant money to hire local artists and culture talent to develop art-driven campaigns that address public health, climate resilience/emergency preparedness, civic engagement, or social justice.
Applications are due by May 1.
Those eligible for the Central Coast Creative Corps pilot program, which is funded by the California Arts Council, include 501c3 nonprofits, tribal governments, and government agencies.
Applicants must commit to collaborating with an artist or culture bearer for a one-year period from September 2023 to August 2024, with an additional three-month period required for project exploration and design.
Applicants do not need to have a project or artist identified to apply as projects will be facilitated after funding is awarded.
Free informational workshops about the program will be offered on March 29 and April 13.
Guidelines and information can be found at www.sbac.ca.gov/creative-corps