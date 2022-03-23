The homeless population in Santa Barbara County grew 3.4% since 2020, with increases found in Santa Maria, Lompoc and unincorporated areas by volunteers who conducted the Homeless Point-in-Time Count on Feb. 23.

In the 2020 count, homeless residents numbered 1,897, but that increased to 1,962 in the 2022 count, according to statistics released by the County Housing and Community Development Division.

The 2022 numbers were compared to those from 2020 because a count wasn’t conducted in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although officials last year estimated the number of homeless individuals at 2,195.

However, the increase underscored the need to provide more housing for those who are homeless, officials said.

"The Point-in-Time Count has identified the ongoing need to allocate resources and for the community to respond to best meet the needs of our houseless neighbors," said Sylvia Barnard, chair of the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care, which conducted the survey.

The timing

The count came almost exactly one year from when the County Board of Supervisors’ approved the second phase of the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness, which came with a detailed work plan for implementing its strategies.

But paying for it was another matter. Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who was then chair of the board, said he estimated the cost of everything in the work plan at about $1 billion.

But in approving the second phase, the board also directed staff to come up with a plan to build homeless shelters on county-owned property, which could speed the process and reduce costs.

Last December, the county grand jury released a report on the county’s efforts to end homelessness that focused on greater use of two state programs — Roomkey and Homekey, which provide temporary and permanent housing, respectively.

The board’s February response to the report said four of the grand jury’s six recommendations had already been implemented, and at that time 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said the county is making headway in addressing homelessness.

“This level of progress — for the first time that I’ve seen in addressing homelessness in a couple of decades worth of trying — this is the fastest momentum, the most momentum I’ve ever seen,” he said.

The numbers

This year’s count found 40% of the county’s homeless live in the North County, where the homeless population increased more than 19% in Santa Maria, rising from 382 in 2020 to 457 in 2022, and just over 37% in Lompoc, going from 211 in 2020 to 290 in 2022.

Although the numbers were small, the Santa Ynez Valley experienced a large percentage increase, while Guadalupe showed a significant percentage decrease.

The number of unsheltered individuals in the Santa Ynez Valley jumped from two in 2020 to 12 in 2022, a 500% increase, while the number of homeless individuals fell from three to two in Guadalupe, a decrease of 33%.

In the county’s unincorporated areas, the number of homeless residents counted this year was 155, while the number counted in 2020 was 111, or an increase of almost 40%.

In South Coast communities, the overall number of homeless individuals declined by about 12%, falling from 1,188 in 2020 to 1,046 in 2022. But in Isla Vista, more people were found living in cars, raising the total from 69 in 2020 to 112 in 2022, an increase of just over 62%.

The process

The Continuum of Care and the County Housing and Community Development Division recruited more than 500 volunteers to help with this year’s Point-in-Time Count, including some 400 who turned out at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 23 to fan out across 89 census tracts to seek out homeless individuals and families.

Volunteers employed the same method of geographic coverage, considered a national best practice, as they did in 2019 and 2020 to provide a meaningful comparison of the numbers.

However, temperatures on the night of the count dipped below 40 degrees, and rain fell in some locations, which might have affected the totals.

Outreach workers and volunteers reported they had difficulty locating unsheltered individuals in areas they frequently inhabit.

Volunteers out canvassing neighborhoods used a Simtech Solutions mobile application to send real-time data to logistic centers.

Data obtained by the Point-in-Time Count will be used to help direct money and projects to areas where it’s most needed and will also be incorporated in applications for grant funding to help those who are homeless.