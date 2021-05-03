Santa Barbara County schedules new walk-in vaccine clinics over next 2 weeks

Additional mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in Santa Maria, Lompoc and other areas of Santa Barbara County over the next two weeks, with walk-ins accepted along with scheduled appointments.

In addition to clinics announced last week, mobile clinics will take place in Lompoc on May 7 and 8 and in Carpinteria on May 8 and 9.

New clinics also will be held in Santa Maria on May 9 and 12, along with one clinic in Santa Barbara on May 11 and another in Lompoc on May 13, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Launched in late March, the mobile clinics are organized in coordination with local organizations, housing developments and churches with the goal of providing vaccines to underserved areas.

However, due to low appointment registration in recent weeks, the general county population is also invited to seek vaccines at the clinics.

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, said 75 out of the 200 available slots have been filled so far at a Santa Maria clinic on Thursday, with others available for walk-ins at this time.