The application period for the upcoming session of the Santa Barbara County civil grand jury officially opened Wednesday, as the Superior Court kicks off a targeted ad campaign to attract a broader candidate pool.

Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker, who is also the grand jury's commissioner, said he is using TV and streaming services to attract a diverse range of candidates, particularly younger people and residents in the Santa Maria area who may be interested in making a positive impact on their community.

Members of the civil grand jury conduct investigations into various government bodies and their functions, then prepare and file reports with recommended improvement. Members are considered watchdogs, but the commitment is not for everyone, according to Parker. He added that 19 members are usually selected for the group.

"We'd like to get more diversity so there's fresh eyes on the county," Parker said, adding that he also hopes to see a "broader spectrum" of age groups.

Parker said the Superior Court usually tries to have an equal number of people from each supervisorial district but has struggled to find candidates from the North County, which is traditionally underrepresented on the grand jury.

Grand jury work typically includes lots of research and interviews with public officials, according to Parker. Investigations look into various government bodies, including special districts. Some special districts include cemetery districts and even the county's Mosquito and Vector Management District.

The service commitment lasts one year — from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023 — and grand jurors work approximately 25 hours each week. Jurors get paid, but only $25 a day. Gas mileage, however, is reimbursed. Jurors don't necessarily need to drive.

"In a post-pandemic world, if that's where we are, we can use Zoom to conduct the work of the grand jury," Parker said.

Many times, Parker said the grand jury has members who are older, especially retirees, since they have more time, but he remembered there was at least one local college student who served for a year. She later applied to the Superior Court after college and was hired, he added.

The body can have repeat members, but people can only serve on the grand jury for two consecutive years, then they have to "take a break," according to Parker.

In order to be considered for membership, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years or older, be of "good character," a Santa Barbara County resident for at least one year and never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

As to what would make service on the grand jury appealing to a young person, Parker said it's a great opportunity for anyone who is outspoken about issues affecting the community and wants to make a positive impact, and also learn more about their government.

Grand jury applications can be obtained by calling the Superior Court's Jury Services offices in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 and Santa Maria at 805-614-6464. Applications also can be downloaded at www.sbcourts.org.

Anyone with questions regarding grand jury service can also call 805-882-4539 or 805-614-6464.