The Santa Barbara County Sustainability Division is still seeking public input on the 2030 Climate Action Plan draft measures and actions, with a Feb. 1 deadline to provide comments.
The Climate Action Plan is an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, prepare to meet the impacts of climate change and build resiliency among the county’s various communities.
Draft measures and actions that may be incorporated into the plan were developed based on community input and feedback gathered by the Sustainability Division over the past year, a division spokeswoman said.
“We need your input to help ensure this plan reflects the community’s needs and values,” the spokeswoman said.
The measures and actions fall into the general categories of housing, transportation and mobility; resilient clean energy; sustainable and circular economies; and land stewardship and carbon sequestration.
However, those are further broken down into subcategories that relate to zero-emission vehicles, infrastructure planning, affordable housing, increased public transit, locating jobs near transit centers, energy retrofits in existing buildings and limiting fossil fuel extraction.
Other subcategories concern improving efficiency in water production, increasing access to food, making businesses more sustainable, increasing organics recycling, reducing amount of single-use items, reducing energy intensity of food system and conserving and restoring natural habitats.
The public can provide input on those issues as well as see how previous responses stack up by visiting https://sb_cap.consider.it/?tab=Show%20all and creating a free account to participate in the survey.
For more information, email sustainability@countyofsb.org.
