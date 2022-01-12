The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department saw another day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with one additional death from the illness.
The confirmation of 1,071 new cases brings the active case count to 7,256 — a 348% increase from two weeks prior.
The new death was of a resident over the age of 70 living in the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.
Reported COVID-19 deaths in Santa Barbara County now total 573, according to county public health data.
The number of local hospitalizations for severe COVID illness are also picking up speed, despite hopes from medical officials that they would continue to remain low even as cases rise.
Hospitalizations have increased 63% since the beginning of the month, with 98 residents hospitalized — including 12 in the intensive care unit — as of Wednesday.
Spikes in hospitalizations have generally lagged behind surges in cases by about two weeks.
More tests on the way
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management put out a call on Wednesday for organizations to distribute rapid COVID-19 tests to community members amid testing shortages.
Public health officials expect to receive an "increased and continued supply" of at-home antigen tests in the near future, and need the help of local groups to ensure equitable access, according to a county webpage.
Organizations can sign up to receive rapid test packs for distribution online at app.smartsheet.com/b/form/f47042e440294b16aa1e46560348e74b, or send questions via email to PHDHealthEquity@sbcphd.org.
Tests are intended for the general public and not for routine testing of staff, according to county Emergency Manager Stacy Silva.
