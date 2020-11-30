Santa Barbara County sees second surge of active COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County is moving deeper into the purple tier, as state and county-level data indicate rising COVID-19 rates not seen since the county's last surge in the summer.

Weekly state COVID-19 metrics for California counties were updated Saturday, showing increased case rates in Santa Barbara County over the past week. As of Saturday, the case rate had increased from 7.3 to 7.8, inching further from the needed metrics of the red tier.

However, the rate of 7.8 was adjusted down due to COVID-19 testing rates over the state average, with the county's unadjusted rate reaching 11.7, according to state data.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department also is reporting rates of active COVID-19 cases not seen since the summer.

As of Monday, 410 out of 11,602 total cases remain active in the county, with 451 considered active just two days before. According to Public Health data, the last time the number of active cases passed 400 was in July, in the midst of the county's first big surge.

The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 also has taken a jump, increasing from 23 to 33 over the past five days.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department updated daily COVID-19 case numbers for the first time since Wednesday, with the past five days suggesting steadily increasing COVID-19 rates.