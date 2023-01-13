A Santa Barbara County Sheriff Department helicopter is scheduled to fly over the Lompoc Riverbed on Friday and Saturday to issue evacuation warnings to residents occupying the area ahead of the impending storm system anticipated this weekend.

While the National Weather Service reportedly does not expect the same volume of rain as last week, there are plans to release water from the Cachuma Lake spillway into the Santa Ynez River at 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to County officials, the release is expected to be 2,000 cubic feet per second, putting the Santa Ynez River at a flow rate of 4,000 CFS, which is well below what was experienced earlier in the week when the river was at its highest flow of 20,000 CFS.

Water rescues are extremely hazardous and can potentially put public safety officers at risk, county officials said.

The Lompoc Police Department has requested that members of the public stay out of the Riverbed.

Warming centers open to homeless residents

In anticipation of of the wet weather, Freedom Warming Centers throughout Santa Barbara County have opened their doors, providing a dry place for homeless residents to spend the night.

North County shelters are open 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and are located at Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc and Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre in Santa Maria.

Daytime shelters open include Trinity Church of Nazarene, 500 E. North Ave. in Lompoc, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 14; and Events Mission Valley, 138 North B. Street; open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

In Santa Maria, the Hancock College Gym N-15 at 800 S. College Drive will be open Friday, Jan. 13 from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Jan. 14-16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Samaritan Shelter manages the locations.

For more information, call the Freedom Warming Center hotline at 805-324-2372.

