The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has expanded its Narcan distribution program to include all sheriff’s stations.

This program aims to distribute Narcan to members of the public and increase awareness about the opioid crisis and the importance of Narcan in saving lives, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Members of the public can come to the lobby of any Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Station during business hours, obtain information about a short instructional video and receive Narcan.

Participants are not required to provide personal information to obtain the drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Zick said since the program began less than a month ago the sheriff's office has distributed over 140 life-saving doses of Narcan to community members, adding that office is joining Project Opioid, which also has Narcan distribution programs including the Pacific Pride Foundation, the Santa Barbara Opioid Safety Coalition, UC Santa Barbara Student Health Services Alcohol and Drug Program, and Fentanyl is Forever SB.

"The members of Project Opioid are committed to working together to address the opioid crisis and reduce the number of overdose deaths in the county," Zick said. "The Narcan distribution program is an important step towards achieving this goal, and we encourage community members to take advantage of this program and help us save lives."

Santa Barbara County Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg said, “Administering Narcan nasal spray to a person who is unconscious or not breathing due to a narcotic overdose will save lives. It is also very important to immediately call 911 for emergency medical care. Please remain with the person until emergency staff arrives at the scene."

Ansorg said to achieve long-term safety, the overdose victim needs to start ongoing treatment as soon as possible. County-wide providers for medication-assisted treatment can be found at: https://opioidsafetysb.org/treatment-providers/

Below is list of sheriff’s office locations where members of the public can receive free Narcan:

- Lompoc Valley Sheriff’s Station: 3500 Harris Grade Rd., Lompoc

- New Cuyama Sheriff’s Station: 70 Newsome St., New Cuyama

- Santa Maria Sheriff’s Station: 812 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria

- Santa Ynez Valley Station, City of Solvang Police Department: 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang

- Buellton Sheriff’s Station, Buellton Police Department: 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton

- Coastal Bureau Sheriff’s Station, Carpinteria Police Department: 5775 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria

- Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau, City of Goleta Police Department: 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

- Isla Vista Foot Patrol: 6504 Trigo Rd., Isla Vista