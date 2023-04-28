After three years of rising crime rates, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported a drop in crime in 2022.

The sheriff’s office released its 2022 crime statistics this week. The numbers are from the sheriff’s jurisdiction, which is made up of unincorporated areas of the county and cities it is contracted to serve: Buellton, Solvang, Carpinteria and Goleta.

Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said the department recorded a “12% decrease” in what it calls “Part 1” crimes, which includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson.

There were 2,989 “Part 1” crimes in 2021 and 2,625 in 2022. Part 1 offenses are further broken down into two categories. Part 1 violent crimes are offenses that involve force or a threat of force and include criminal homicide, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Part 1 property crimes are theft-related offenses that do not involve threats or force against the victim, including burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

Part 1 violent crimes fell less than 3%. There were 343 Part 1 violent crimes in 2022 after there were 353 such crimes in 2021.

Last year, there were four murders, 37 rapes, 45 robberies and 257 aggravated assaults in the sheriff’s jurisdiction in 2022. There were six murders, 44 rapes, 55 robberies and 248 aggravated assaults last year.

The biggest drop in Part 1 crimes from 2022 to 2021 came in the categories of burglary and theft. There were 210 fewer thefts last year than in 2021 and 121 fewer burglaries. There were also 34 fewer motor vehicle thefts. There was an increase in arson, with the sheriff’s office recording 18 in 2022 after just seven in 2021.

The numbers are still up from 2019, when there were 2,470 total Part 1 crimes, compared to 2,625 in 2022. There were 2,398 Part 1 crimes in 2018.

The last time total Part 1 crimes dropped was in 2018, when there were 2,398 Part 1 crimes after there were 2,894 in 2017.

Zick said there was a 10% decrease in Part 2 crimes in 2022 compared to 2021, with almost all categories declining or remaining statistically similar. The largest reductions were seen in the areas of weapons (11% decrease), drugs (14% decrease) and liquor laws (55% decrease).

In unincorporated areas, there was an 8% decrease in overall Part 1 crimes; an 8% increase in violent crime (19 additional crimes) and a 10% decrease in property crime.

Buellton saw a 35% decrease in overall crime; 40% decrease in violent crime (4 less crimes) and a 35% decrease in property crime.

Carpinteria experienced a 20% decrease in overall crime; a 41% increase in violent crime (9 additional crimes) and a 26% decrease in property crime.

Solvang saw an 11% decrease in overall crime; a 33% increase in violent crime (3 additional crimes); and a 16% decrease in property crime.

Goleta showed a 16% decrease in overall crime; 43% decrease in violent crime (37 less crimes) and a 12% increase in property crime.