Santa Barbara County specialists track local cases of COVID-19 variants

Scientists in Santa Barbara County have identified 50 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern among county residents, including the West Coast and U.K. variants, as they work to stay ahead of virus spread in the community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, several variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been discovered as the virus has grown and adapted over the past year.

Among these, the B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa), CAL.20C (West Coast) and P.1 (Brazil) variants have been identified as variants of concern due to traits like increased resistance to vaccines and higher probabilities of transmission and death.

To keep the spread of variant and non-variant cases under control, county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg urged residents to continue pursuing vaccines, adding that the county is in the process of vaccinating over 9,000 residents in a weeklong clinic at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.

"Be advised that the vaccine is incredibly effective against these mutations, and the more people are vaccinated, the less the virus can spread," he said.

According to county public health data through the end of March, sequence testing of 111 positive COVID-19 samples has identified 37 cases of the West Coast variant since November, and 13 cases of the U.K. variant since February among Santa Barbara County residents.