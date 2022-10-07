The Santa Barbara County Stand Down, a chance for veterans to get support and services such as healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments and crisis counseling, is set for Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
"Whether they need assistance or not, veterans are welcome to come participate. This is an environment for vets to come together and be with the community," said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who helped start the free event over a decade ago.
Geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans, the Stand Down will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St. Entrance is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and dependent children younger than 18.
Airmen from Vandenberg Space Force Base will be assisting veterans, guiding them to each service area while also providing emotional support. Veterans will also have the rare opportunity to skip the middleman and get help with making a disability claim the fastest way possible.
"There are lots of veterans that don't realize they are eligible for veterans disability," said Shevonne Harris, an Army veteran and volunteer. "The VA is coming from LA to help vets make a claim and learn what actions to take next. Anybody who gets assistance here at the Stand Down is sent as priority help."
Harris was a volunteer in the first stand down held in the county and 10 years later she is still helping her fellow veterans and making a difference.
The first stand down was organized by a group of Vietnam veterans in San Diego in 1988.
"It’s amazing to see veterans that come back each year that become more involved in our community and grow as an individual," Lavagnino said. "They've taken advantage of our resources and get the help they need to make changes in their life."
Volunteers are able to connect with veterans in their community, share these resources and see the impact it is making, Harris said. Stand Down organizers are also in need of volunteer barbers and stylists for the event. Those interested in volunteering can email volunteer@sbcountystanddown.com for more information.
Transportation courtesy of the Chumash Casino is also available, with information and pick-up times and locations listed on the website. Stand Down organizers have created a few ways to help donate to the veterans. Volunteers will also be available at a drive-through donation center on Oct. 12 at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 12 to 2 p.m.
Another way for donors to get involved is through www.sbcountystanddown.com where there is information on needed items from Walmart.com. Donations of gift cards are also welcome and will be used to fill unmet needs for the day of the event.
Acceptable donations can be new items such as sweatpants, sweatshirts and long-sleeved shirts. Veterans may also bring small pets to Stand Down for vaccinations and grooming.
The Stand Down Pet Zone is in need of donations, including 4-foot and 6-foot leashes, small dog and cat collars, small bags of dog and cat food, oatmeal pet shampoo and dog/cat beds.
Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Lavagnino’s office at (805) 346-8402.
The program also accepts monetary donations. Contributions may be directed to the Good Samaritan Shelter, P.O. Box 5908, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or Good Samaritan Shelter, 400 W. Park Avenue, Santa Maria, CA 93458. The tax identification number is 77-0133375. Notate on checks that contributions are to be used for "SB County Veterans Stand Down."