The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Santa Maria at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building. The meeting is scheduled to start in the board hearing room at 9 a.m.

Supervisors have a full schedule of items on their agenda for this week, with resolutions honoring the City of Lompoc's 135th Anniversary of Incorporation and naming August as breastfeeding month in Santa Barbara County, among others.

There are multiple large agenda items for the board to consider, including items dealing with amendments to the Cannabis Business Licensing Fee Ordinance, and an appeal of a planning commission denial of oil line developments.

Also part of the Aug. 22 meeting, is a public forum mandated for the County of Santa Barbara and local law enforcement agencies under provisions of the TRUTH Act, to disclose the amount of times that access to county inmates was provided to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The TRUTH Act, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, was signed in September of 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown. The act pertains to ICE and its access to individuals who have come in contact with law enforcement.

The act requires local governing bodies, in which local law enforcement has provided any ICE access to an individual, to hold a community forum to receive and consider public comment.

Interested members of the public can view the full agenda ahead of the meeting by going online, www.countyofsb.org/1599/Board-of-Supervisors.

On-site Spanish translators will provide interpretation services for Spanish-only speaking individuals through headsets available for real-time interpretation of the TRUTH Act forum and any public comments that may come in in-person or via Zoom.

Residents may watch the live stream of the board meetings in the following ways:

Televised in English and Spanish (SAP channel via Comcast and Cox) on local cable channel 20;

Online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream; and

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20 (Closed Captioning Available on YouTube)

The Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building is located at 511 East Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.