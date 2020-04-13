Santa Barbara County supervisors want libraries’ deficit covered in 2020-21 budget

With a 4-1 vote Monday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to include money to cover the structural funding deficit libraries will be facing in the recommended 2020-21 budget.
Supervisors reached the decision at the end of a nearly all-day budget workshop where they heard an overview of the preliminary budget from staff, plus two special presentations on library funding and Planning and Development Department needs as part of its long-range work plan.
The plan is to use $658,664 in cannabis tax revenues to fill the deficit and maintain the nine county branch libraries at status quo, although it won’t include an additional $670,152 needed to deal with all the deficiencies at the various branches and put them on a level playing field.
Initially, 1st District Supervisor Das Williams moved to fill the libraries’ funding deficit and to allocate $259,550 to add two full-time employees to the Planning and Development Department that would allow it to proceed with its long-range planning projects on schedule.
While board members seemed to support the library funding, they didn’t support the two new full-time employees when all the rest of the departments were being held at status quo because of the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will not support this because of only one reason,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “We broke out two items … but we didn’t hear from every other department … and I’m sure every other department has one or two issues they think are just as important.
“I might vote for them in June, but I’m going to withhold my vote for now,” he said.
Williams subsequently changed his motion to just the library funding, although he questioned why the libraries were being singled out for extra funding and noted the cannabis revenue the county has used to make up the deficit each year is being taken away and given to other departments.
Peter Adam cast the dissenting vote on the library funding without commenting specifically on his reason, but he did note his objection to the way the budgets have been prepared each year.
He said the board members should provide a number for each department and project for the staff to build the budget from, and he would focus on safety and maintenance as the top priorities.
He said the county should reduce funding for areas where comparable counties spend less and negotiate with labor organizations to avoid layoffs through pay cuts and other concessions.
“God forbid we have another black swan visited on u us such as a devastating fire or mud slide or who knows what else on top of COVID,” Adam said. “We’re tapped out. This is a run-to-failure, pray-for-a-miracle budgeting prodess, and I never liked it in the best of times. And under the current circumstances, it’s absolutely irrational.”
But Lavagnino disagreed with the interpretation of the county’s situation.
“I think we have … prepared ourselves for a day like today, and a month like today, and a year like today,” he said, admitting the maintenance backlog is growing and pension costs are uncertain.
“Just as a county in general, our finances have us in so much better position for an event like today with our strategic reserve the highest it’s ever been,” he continued. “There’s never a good time to have a situation like this.
"But I don’t want people to think we’re grasping at straws and praying for a miracle, because that’s not the case. We have prepared ourselves for something like this.”
