Santa Barbara County educators were honored Thursday during the Santa Barbara County Education Office's "Education Celebration" event.

The event, held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, highlighted more than 100 grant and award winners for their contributions and service to local school communities.

The recipients were selected by the SBCEO’s Teachers Network, which has provided $1.4 million in grants and awards since its establishment in 1983.

Grants were received by individual teachers and teams of teachers from different schools that have collaborated on new instructional strategies to support innovative learning initiatives in all subject areas, including environmental science, performing arts and the integration of technology into classrooms.

“The exceptional educators recognized tonight reaffirm for us all that there is so much to memorialize and celebrate in education across Santa Barbara County,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“Teachers are the number one factor in student learning and motivation, and we know that they can’t do what they do alone. We appreciate all of our business partners and sponsors for their genuine support of and investment in our local schools. Congratulations to the honorees for excelling in their work and placing students at the center of it.”

The event included a special performance by the Orcutt Academy High School jazz band, directed by 2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, Josie Coburn. Emceeing were Maurene Donner, principal and superintendent of College School District and Scott Reed, president and CEO of the Music Academy.

Joanna Hendrix, whose term as the 2023 County Teacher of the Year ends in July, congratulated her fellow educators in the room.

“To the grant recipients and the honorees, I like to consider you and myself as the dreamers, the schemers, the innovators and the visionaries," Hendrix said. "When you pair one of us with community partners – the builders, the doers, the believers, the volunteers, the donors and the businesses – it creates this magical team that nearly guarantees success."

“Thank you to the Teachers Network for being the conduit in creating these matches and for recognizing and rewarding innovation inside and outside of the classroom. Thank you for all that you do in cultivating the relationships between the community sponsors and the educators throughout Santa Barbara County.”

Hendrix welcomed 2024 County Teacher of the Year, Greg Wolf of Santa Ynez High School, who expressed excitement for the year ahead in his remarks to the crowd.

The winners of the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union Crystal Apple awards were announced.

In the administrator category, Claudia Echavarria, of Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium, and Shelli Hart, from Santa Maria-Bonita School District, won.

In the certificated support providers category, Rose Marie Battaglia, from Mary Buren School and Lompoc High's Maggie Fernandez Diaz were recognized.

Classified employees Brie Cromer, from Los Olivos School, and Marc Tosches, from Orcutt Academy High School, were honored.

Elementary teachers Kelly Orwig, from Cold Spring School, and Silvana Patterson, from Santa Ynez School, won crystal apples.

Secondary teachers Justin Fraser, from Delta High School, and Emily Shaeer, from Dos Pueblos, were recognized in their category.

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District CTE teacher Eduardo Gonzales, was honored for being named the Bill Cirone Heart of Education award winner.

Gary Dimitratos, from Lompoc High School, and Terri Ingram, from Dos Pueblos, won Marvin Melvin Career Technical Educator awards.

Righetti High's Elesa Carlson was honored after being named the Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.