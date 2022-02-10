The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will follow the example of the state in rescinding a local health officer order requiring indoor masking for vaccinated residents on Feb. 16, department officials said Thursday.
By next week, only unvaccinated residents in the county will be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces such as restaurants, stores and other businesses. Universal masking will continue to be the status quo in schools, health-care settings and public transit.
Officials said the decision to rescind the health officer order, currently scheduled to last until March, came from closely analyzing local COVID-19 trends, which indicate a drop in daily case rates from 189.9 to 79.6 per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.
In addition, while the omicron variant is more easily transmissible, it also is known to result in shorter periods of illness and less hospitalizations and deaths.
“We are calling upon our community to act in the best interest of themselves and their neighbors,” said Health Office Dr. Henning Ansorg. “We are now on the downslope of the recent surge as evidenced by our lowering case rate and test positivity along with stable hospitalizations. We have considered how the dominant variant circulates and what effects it has, and have determined we are in a place to be able to lift the universal indoor masking requirement.”
County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso reminded residents that those who are not fully vaccinated are still vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19, and that vaccination continues to be the best form of protection.
According to county public health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, unvaccinated individuals are 5.7 times more likely to contract COVID-19, 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized for severe illness, and 8.1 times more likely to die than those who are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines.
Of the eligible age 5-and-up population in Santa Barbara County, just over 71% are fully vaccinated with their initial dose series, nearly 80% have received at least one dose, and around 20% — or 82,000 individuals — are unvaccinated, according to county data.
“Our community has endured through 23 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and we have learned how best to protect ourselves,” Do-Reynoso said. “Vaccination, including receiving a booster, and testing will continue to diminish the spread of this virus, especially as we continue to move past the surge caused by the omicron variant.”
San Luis Obispo County public health officials also announced Wednesday that indoor masking requirements for vaccinated residents would be lifted Feb. 16.
