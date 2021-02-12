Santa Barbara County to open vaccines to those 65 and older; teachers, ag workers on hold

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Friday that vaccine appointments will open to residents 65 to 74 years of age on Feb. 16, after the state allocated just over 9,000 additional doses to the county this week.

Around 6,000 appointments will be available next week to the new age group, which contains around 40,000 people countywide, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

Due to the low number of vaccine supplies, county officials requested that higher-risk individuals in the age group be permitted to access the first round of appointments.

"We just want to encourage everyone to be patient; we have a lot more people than we have vaccines for. Please allow more vulnerable people to get their vaccines first," she said.

Appointments will be offered first by non-county providers including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, officials said. Individuals in Phase 1A and residents over the age of 75 also will continue to receive first and second doses.

While officials originally planned to vaccinate those 65 and older simultaneously with other Phase 1B groups, including those working in education, child care, emergency services, agriculture and food services, the decision was made this week to wait on those groups.

Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said residents 65 and older were prioritized first for vaccine supply in Phase 1B because they are at the highest risk for severe cases and death from COVID-19.

"That's why with this incredibly stretched, short supply of vaccine product, we decided we are going to roll out vaccines for [other 1B sectors] a couple of weeks later … depending on the supply," Ansorg said.