Santa Barbara County to receive 6,500 more vaccines; 226 cases, 6 deaths reported

The California Public Health Department allocated an additional 6,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, as county officials report that 32,000 total doses now have been administered, according to local vaccine data.

Once county officials put in an official order for the additional doses, the total number of vaccines will rise to 51,375.

At this time, the county is continuing to vaccinate individuals 75 and older and those in Tier 1A, which includes acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospital staff, paramedics, and staff and residents in long-term care facilities.

No new appointments for those 75 and older at county point-of-dispensing sites have been announced. Vaccinations are continuing for older residents at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Lompoc Valley Medical Center, with other providers following up with health care workers to schedule second doses.

While vaccine efforts slowly gain traction, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is continuing to expand testing opportunities, bringing a mobile testing unit to Lompoc on Friday.

The site will be at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park Monday through Friday for at least the next two weeks, according to public health officials. Appointment registration is available at lhi.care/covidtesting.