The County of Santa Barbara and local law enforcement agencies will hold a public forum next week to discuss the TRUTH Act and disclose the amount of times that access to county inmates was provided to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The TRUTH Act, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act, was signed in September of 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown. The act pertains to ICE and its access to individuals who have come in contact with law enforcement.

The act requires local governing bodies, in which local law enforcement has provided any ICE access to an individual, to hold a community forum to receive and consider public comment. The TRUTH Act Forum will take place during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building board hearing room.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. with the TRUTH Act Forum anticipated to be heard after 2 p.m. The public may participate virtually, or in person.

County urged during public comment to stop cooperating with immigration enforcement Public speakers during Tuesday’s TRUTH Act Forum urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to stop communicating and cooperating with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the forum, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office plans to share data it maintains regarding the number and demographic characteristics of individuals to whom the agency has provided any ICE access, the date ICE access was provided, and whether the ICE access was provided through a hold, transfer, or notification request or through other means.

For the year 2022, ICE made inquiries or requests for access to 101 inmates. Seventy of the inquiries did not qualify per SB54 as exceptions to the TRUST Act and, accordingly, no response was provided to ICE.

The remaining 31 inmates qualified for notification per SB54 as exceptions to the TRUST Act, and responses were sent to ICE. Of these 31 inmates, only two were re-arrested by ICE officers after they were released from Sheriff’s Office custody.

Public comment, in support or opposition, is welcome at the event. Written comments are also welcome and can be emailed to sbcob@co.santa-barbara.ca.us. Written letters can also be sent to: Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, c/o Clerk of the Board, 105 East Anapamu Street, 4th Floor, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101.

Contact the Clerk of the Board at 805-568-2240 for alternative options.

On-site Spanish translators will provide interpretation services for Spanish-only speaking individuals through headsets available for real-time interpretation of the TRUTH Act forum and any public comments that may come in in-person or via Zoom.

Residents may watch the live stream of the Board meetings in the following ways:

Televised in English and Spanish (SAP channel via Comcast and Cox) on local cable channel 20;

Online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream; and

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20 (Closed Captioning Available on YouTube)

The Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building Board Hearing Room is located at 511 East Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.