Santa Barbara County vaccine appointments grow scarce as officials wait for doses

Availability of vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County is shrinking as public health officials await updates from the state and federal governments about the next allocations of doses.

Tuesday's vaccination clinic at Santa Barbara Community College offered the last of the 1,200 doses made available to residents 75 and older through county point-of-dispensing vaccination sites for the time being, with no further clinic dates or locations announced.

According to department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz, the county is awaiting information about allocations before announcing its next clinic to prevent having to cancel appointments or close sites due to a lack of supply.

"We are hoping not to have this happen and, therefore, are being very measured in our vaccine appointment availability until we have confirmation of allocation. To date, we have not had to cancel appointments for this reason," Ruiz said.

The majority of vaccines have been allocated to providers like hospitals and clinics throughout the county, which are still connecting eligible patients with appointments. However, supplies are shrinking at these sites as well.

Some providers currently low on vaccine supplies are communicating with neighboring clinics and hospitals to seek further availability. Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials said they were able to share information with patients about appointment availability at Santa Maria's Marian Regional Medical Center after they had to cut down on their own appointments.