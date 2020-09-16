You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County voters urged to cast their ballots as early as possible
Election 2020

Although the Nov. 3 general election is still 48 days away, Santa Barbara County voters can expect to see their vote-by-mail ballots arrive the last week in September as part of the Elections Division effort to get citizens to vote early.

The Elections Division finalized its ballot order Wednesday and plans to deliver an estimated 277,000 vote-by-mail ballots to the U.S. Postal Service in Santa Barbara around Sept. 29, Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said.

By Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order, every registered voter in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November general election as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The County Elections Division planned to send out vote-by-mail ballots Oct. 5. But Holland said that’s the day election officials can open and begin processing vote-by-mail ballots.

“So we’re going to mail 277,000 ballots the week before Oct. 5th,” he said. “I’m not going to wait. I’m probably going to vote Oct. 5th.”

He added, “It’s also the first day people can come in and vote their ballot in one of our three Elections Offices.”

Since voters can mark and return their ballots as soon as they receive them, Holland is urging citizens to mail them back as soon as possible to ease the flow and to be sure they are postmarked before Election Day.

Some voters have reservations about mailing in their ballots, after President Donald Trump claimed voting by mail will lead to widespread fraud and changes instituted by his newly appointed postmaster general have raised concerns about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver vote-by-mail ballots on time.

Holland said he isn’t expecting any delay in the delivery, return and tallying of ballots here, in part, because he has confidence in postal workers.

“You know, U.S. Postal Service workers are amazing people,” he said. “They do a tremendous job, and they know the importance of this.”

He also has confidence in his staff, noting about 75% of the county’s approximately 277,000 currently registered voters — about 207,750 — were previously signed up to vote by mail.

“So we know how to do this,” Holland said. “It’s not heavy lifting to add another 77,000 vote-by-mail ballots.”

Santa Barbara County residents who prefer to not return ballots by mail can drop them in one of 36 drop-box locations scattered around the county.

They can also cast their votes in-person Nov. 3 at their designated polling place among 32 consolidated precinct locations that also will be open the three days before Election Day to encourage early voting.

“We couldn’t make it any easier for people to vote” Holland said, but he’s encouraging people to not wait until Nov. 3 to go to the polls.

“I’m afraid that if people wait till Election Day to vote, there are going to be some very long lines,” he said. “And obviously, it’s not safe. We’ll be doing everything we can — social distancing, using personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitizing — but realistically, they’ll have their ballot; why not vote?”

Holland added, “As soon as we get your ballot, we’re going to count it. No one can see those votes until after 8 o’clock Election Night, of course, but we’re going to process them.”

Register to vote

Oct. 19 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

Registration information is available on the County Elections Division website at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/registration.sbc.

Those who miss the Oct. 19 deadline to register to vote can still cast a ballot with a provisional registration at one of the three Elections Division offices between Oct. 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Citizens can fill out a provisional voter registration form and receive a ballot, which they can mark and submit at the office.

Elections Division offices are located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, 401 E. Cypress St. in Lompoc and 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

For more information and assistance, call the Elections Division toll-free at 800-722-8683 in Santa Maria, 800-722-8683 in Lompoc and 800-722-8683 in Santa Barbara.

Consolidated polling places

Santa Barbara County’s hundreds of precincts have been consolidated in just 36 polling places this year, with 18 of those in the North County.

Voters can start locating their polling place around Oct. 3 with the look-up tool on the county’s Elections Division website at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/voting/lookup.sbc.

Here’s a list of North County consolidated polling places:

Santa Maria

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gymnasium, 1219 Oak Knoll Road

Edwards Community Center gymnasium, 809 Panther Drive

Liberty Elementary School multipurpose room, 1300 Sonya Lane

The Radisson Santa Maria Enterprise Ballroom, 3455 Skyway Drive

Santa Maria Fairpark Fountain Pavilion, 937 S. Thornburg St.

Santa Maria Foursquare Church gymnasium, 709 N. Curryer St.

Taylor Elementary School gymnasium, 1921 Carlotti Drive

Tommie Kunst Junior High School gymnasium, 930 Hidden Pines Way

Lompoc

Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center banquet room, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.

Events Mission Valley, 138 North B St.

Hilton Garden Inn Hennessy Ballroom, 1201 North H St.

The Mission Club, 4300 Club House Road

Guadalupe

River View Townhomes community room, 230 Calle Cesar E. Chavez

Orcutt

Orcutt Junior High School gymnasium, 608 Pinal Ave.

Buellton

Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Figueroa Ballroom B, 555 McMurray Road

Solvang

Old Mission Santa Inés Parish Hall, 1760 Mission Drive

Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church Family Center, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road

Los Alamos

Olga Reed Elementary School gymnasium, 480 Centennial St.

