Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Monday morning has reopened to water vessels after a month-long closure due to efforts to remove tons of storm-related debris that Park officials say is not completely cleared.

While tons of debris have successfully been removed, large amounts of debris and other submerged objects are still present, Park officials said.

In the meantime, launching vessels are currently held to a 10 mph speed limit and are warned to remain "extra cautious" while using the lake.

Officials on Jan. 26 reported that more than 500 tons of debris had been removed, an amount they estimate to be "equivalent to three blue whales or two statues of Liberty."

Cachuma, which saw low levels prior to the series of bomb cyclone storm systems that moved through the Central Coast in early January, is reportedly holding at 99.7% capacity as of Monday.