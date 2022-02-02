When it comes to COVID-19, deaths tend to go up just as a surge slows down, as is the case in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 37 total deaths during January, compared to 16 in December, according to county public health data. Nine deaths have been reported in the first two days of February.
Four new deaths confirmed on Wednesday were of residents all over the age of 70, including one living in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara, one in Lompoc, and another in the South County area of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.
Throughout the pandemic, public health officials have noted increases in hospitalizations as well as deaths around two or three weeks following a surge in cases. While current levels are on the rise, they are nowhere near those of last winter's fatal surge in late 2020 and early 2021, where up to 50 people died per week at the peak.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have been slowly dropping after appearing to peak in late January; 113 residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 13 residents in the intensive care unit.
All residents age 5 and older are encouraged to receive their full COVID-19 vaccination series and booster, if eligible, to prevent severe illness and death from the virus.
Just over 70% of eligible residents in Santa Barbara County are considered fully vaccinated — meaning they have completed their initial one- or two-dose series — as of this week.
The county saw a 25% decrease in the number of administered doses in January compared to the previous month, with a total of 48,819, according to county data. State data indicates that 65% of those doses were booster shots.
