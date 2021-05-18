Fourteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic first closed Righetti High School in Orcutt, students were back on campus with their families for Santa Barbara County's first school-based vaccine clinic.
Righetti sophomore Alyssa Camacho, 15, was one of several students who stayed after school on Tuesday to receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved for use in residents ages 12 to 15 just last week.
Sitting with her mom for a 15-minute surveillance period, she reflected on the events of the past week — from learning that she was newly eligible to finding out she could get it right after school.
"I was kind of nervous. It pinched a little bit," she said. "But I really want to start doing full-week classes."
The Righetti clinic, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, is open to local high school students and their families for appointments and walk-ins from 3:30 to 7 p.m. through Thursday.
County Disaster Preparedness Manager Jan Koegler, who serves as a vaccine site manager, said families were enthusiastic about the local vaccination opportunity. Families at St. Joseph High School, diagonal to Righetti, also were invited.
"We want to make sure all the high schools have a way to get their students vaccinated. We're trying to make it easy and convenient," Koegler said.
Additional school vaccine events are in the works throughout the county. A two-day clinic is planned to take place at Mary Buren Elementary School in Guadalupe from 3 to 7 p.m. May 27 and 28, along with a clinic at Carpinteria High School.
Santa Maria High School students will be able to access vaccines across the street from their campus at the Santa Maria Fairpark, Koegler said. The Fairpark offers vaccines from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Lompoc Valley Medical Center is also collaborating with the Lompoc Unified School District to organize vaccination opportunities for students.
Residents under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or show up with a signed consent form in order to receive the vaccine, according to county public health officials.
To schedule a vaccine appointment via My Turn, visit myturn.ca.gov. Many vaccine locations also are accepting walk-ins, with no appointments necessary.
To view locations and times for mobile clinics in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 68 out of 34,404 total cases still active, according to county public health data.
Fifteen county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 16 out of 11,564 total COVID-19 cases remain active and 156 residents have died from the illness.
In Orcutt, eight out of 1,840 total cases remain active and 29 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 20 out of 3,823 total cases remain active and 54 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, four out of 1,043 total cases remain active and 18 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, two out of 1,298 total cases remain active and 22 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
According to county public health data, 21,232 total cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday and 79 cases remain active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.