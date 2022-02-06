The Santa Barbara Foundation has released its updated community grants list and 2022 deadlines for applying and will present an information session to explain the program and procedures.
The foundation has provided annual grants to nonprofit organizations working in safety-net areas to support vulnerable populations and working families.
Rubayi Estes, vice president of programs for the foundation, said program changes have been made to address the needs of the nonprofit organizations that serve the community.
Nonprofit groups interested in applying for funding in the Community Grant Program can join the virtual information session set for 9 a.m. Thursday, a foundation spokesman said.
The session will cover the program areas of behavioral health and health care, food, shelter and safety and the recently added conservation, environment and public trails grants, among others.
Participants will have a chance to talk with foundation staff and ask questions about the programs at-large, the spokesman said.
A recording of the session will be posted afterward on the foundation website for those who can’t attend.
To register for the information session, go to SBFoundation.org/sbf-event/2022-community-info-session.
For more information about the Santa Barbara Foundations Community Grants, visit SBFoundation.org/nonprofits.
