Santa Barbara man identified as victim in fatal Solvang collision

Antonio Ramirez Jr., 42, of Santa Barbara died after his 2014 Ford C-Max sedan collided with a 2014 Ford F-350 truck shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.
Alcohol may have been a factor in the collision, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Ramirez was traveling eastbound on Highway 246 when, for unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle into opposing traffic and into the path of the Ford truck, driven by Steve Holmlund, 63, of Santa Ynez.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a division chief and two engines, whose crews extricated Ramirez from the C-Max, although he was declared dead at the scene. Holmlund sustained minor injuries.
Additionally, an American Medical Response and air ambulances were dispatched.
A head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado in Solvang has resulted in a fatality and forced the closure of the roadway for what could be an extended period of time, according to emergency scanner traffic.
A high-speed police pursuit that originated in Buellton with a truck exceeding 95 mph down Highway 101 ended with a suspect in custody along Industrial Parkway near the Santa Maria Public Airport after he dashed into a business in an apparent attempt to blend in with employees.
A high-speed police pursuit that originated in Buellton with a truck exceeding 95 mph down Highway 101 ended with a suspect in custody along Industrial Parkway near the Santa Maria Public Airport after he dashed into a business in an apparent attempt to blend in with employees.
A Lompoc religious nonprofit accused a Wyoming organic farm and a cannabis company of stealing water it uses to grow food and blocking access to a well on a neighboring parcel, despite a decades-old legal agreement allowing them to do so, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, all of which occurred in the month of July but were not reported due to a delay in confirmation that COVID-19 was the main cause of death.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it worked in collaboration with Los Angeles Police Department detectives to arrest 35-year-old Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon who was allegedly trying to sell the Petty-signed guitar for $10,000 on social media sites in Lompoc.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel work to extract Antonio Ramirez Jr. from his Ford sedan on Friday following a head-on collision at Mission Drive and Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Contributed Photo, Daniel Bertucelli, Santa Barbara County Fire Department