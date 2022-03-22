The man who was declared dead Sunday following a possible drowning in the Santa Ynez River, just west of the Gibraltar Reservoir, was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old man from Santa Barbara.

First responders received a call of a possible male drowning victim, identified as Edgar Adrian Chico Oaxaca, at 2:42 p.m. along the river, in the Red Rocks recreational area of Los Padres National Forest, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter. The area is located approximately 11 miles east of Cachuma Lake.

The cause and manner of death were not immediately released.

Emergency units included Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, the Sheriff's Office, Los Padres National Forest and County fire personnel, American Medical Response paramedics and CalSTAR.

Responding units thoroughly searched the water wearing dry suits and other protective equipment in the area where Oaxaca was last seen, according to Search and Rescue officials. Oaxaca was located in the deeper part of the water close to a wall away from the shore.

He was brought to the shore, where emergency technicians attempted life-saving measures on him but were not successful and he was declared dead at the scene, according to Search and Rescue officials.

A GoFundMe page was established Monday to help Oaxaca's family with funeral expenses.