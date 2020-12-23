Santa Barbara reports 221 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Wednesday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 221 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with one death from the virus, with hospitalizations also continuing to rise rapidly.
A total of 15,417 cases now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County since March, with 1,287 cases still active and contagious, the latest record for the county.
The individual whose death was confirmed Wednesday was a resident of the unincorporated areas of Gaviota and Goleta Valley. They were over the age of 70 and had underlying conditions, according to county public health data.
This is the fourth death from COVID-19 in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota and the 151st death in the county as a whole.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 rose by 9.7% over one day to 113, including 22 individuals currently in the ICU, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 366 out of 5,796 total cases remain active. Seventy-nine individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 81 out of 752 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 159 out of 1,654 total cases remain active. Eleven individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 49 out of 367 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 42 out of 641 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, public health officials reported an additional 242 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with one death from the virus.
A total of 9,303 cases now have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, with 2,257 cases still active and contagious — yet another record for the number of active cases at one time, according to county public health data.
The individual whose death was confirmed Wednesday was in their 90s, according to county public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman. This is the 66th individual to die from COVID-19 in the county.
Similarly to Santa Barbara County, COVID-19 hospitalizations in San Luis Obispo County have risen rapidly over the past weeks, although on a smaller scale. As of Wednesday, 44 individuals were hospitalized for the illness, including six in the ICU, according to county data.
