Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties halt use of J&J vaccine, continues with Pfizer, Moderna

“We were just notified at 6 a.m. this morning and had to cancel a couple of clinics,” Ansorg said Tuesday afternoon, adding the county has administered about 12,500 doses of the J&J vaccine and has around 4,000 more it planned to provide at clinics this week.

“But, obviously, that’s not going to happen because of the national pause [in administering the J&J vaccine],” he added.

So far, Santa Barbara County has administered a total of about 256,000 doses of all three vaccines, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine accounting for only about 5% of that total.

Given that small a percentage, Ansorg doesn’t expect the inability to use the J&J vaccine to have much impact on the county’s vaccination effort.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also halted the use of the J&J vaccine Tuesday, said Michelle Shoresman, public information officer for that county.

She said about 2,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered at SLO County’s mass vaccination clinics.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised agencies, hospitals and clinics to halt J&J vaccinations while they investigate six cases involving a rare blood clot, none of which occurred in California.

Although more than 6.85 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered nationwide, six people between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis approximately six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine, Shoresman said.