Santa Barbara, SLO counties barred from reopening schools until removed from state watch list

Santa Barbara is among 30 counties on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list that will not be permitted to reopen schools for in-person instruction in the 2020-21 school year, until they remain off the monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.

The announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom comes just weeks before some districts' scheduled start date in mid-August, with distance learning required at this point for 80% of the state's population.

The mandate applies to public school districts, charter schools and private schools, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

Ellen Barger, assistant superintendent for the county Office of Education, said she expects that distance learning will go more smoothly in the fall, since districts won't be suddenly thrown into a new model like they were earlier in the year.

"Distance learning in fall will look very different from distance learning in the spring," Barger said.

Under the state guidance, schools offering distance learning will be required to provide devices for every student to participate, as well as daily live interaction, challenging lessons equivalent to in-person learning, and targeted support for English learners and special education students.

The North County school districts of Santa Maria-Bonita, Santa Maria Joint-Union, Guadalupe Union and Orcutt Union were planning to make an aligned final decision next week, in order to limit complications for families with children in multiple districts.