Santa Barbara, SLO counties can resume in-house dining, retail

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties both received approval from the state Wednesday to reopen dine-in services at restaurants and in-store retail after pushing for the ability to move ahead in the state's COVID-19 reopening process.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County met the governor's requirements for moving farther into Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan, with officials awaiting approval of an attestation submitted to the state.

The good news was confirmed Wednesday evening after the county's daily press conference when the county's name was added to the list of counties approved for variance by the state.

"This ... will enable our county to move very quickly through the governor's second phase reopening process," said 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, while still awaiting confirmation of the variance announcement.

San Luis Obispo County submitted two separate attestations before being approved midday Wednesday.

With this variance, certain restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to expand their services from delivery and pickup to in-house services.

"I am very pleased today to be able to tell you that as of noon-ish today, we, this county, have now been approved by the state, as is posted on the state’s COVID-19 website, to move forward into the full range of stage 2 on that road map," said Penny Borenstein, Public Health Officer for San Luis Obispo County.