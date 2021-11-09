Public health officials in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have reported additional deaths of residents from COVID-19 in recent days.
In Santa Barbara County, officials reported the death of one resident on Monday, followed by another on Tuesday. Both residents were over the age of 70, and resided in the cities of Santa Maria and Goleta.
Officials now have reported 528 COVID-19 deaths among residents, according to county public health data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three additional residents from COVID-19, ranging in ages from their 70s to 80s.
As of Tuesday, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in San Luis Obispo County total 352, public health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
“I send my deepest sympathy to the families who are grieving these losses and looking ahead to a holiday season without their loved ones,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Please, do your part to slow the spread of this painful disease in SLO County: Get vaccinated, wear a mask in indoor public places, avoid large gatherings and stay home if you are sick.”
Central Coast residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of this week. The vaccine is cost-free and significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and death from the virus, and insurance is not required.
To find a nearby vaccination opportunity, visit myturn.ca.gov.
