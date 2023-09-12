Santa Barbara County's blooming wine scene will be put on display at the 39th annual Vintners Festival where wine and culinary talent intersect.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Vega Vineyard & Farm in Buellton, marking a notable change of location.

"The festival will return to a winery this year," said Alison Laslett, CEO, Santa Barbara Vintners Association, after being hosted for several years at recreational parks throughout the county.

"Vega Vineyards is newly established and has everything you want in a festival location — gorgeous views, miles of vines, and expansive grounds to explore while you taste our exceptional wine," Laslett said. "There’s even a tiny zoo and a general store."

The 212-acre property, formerly Mosby Winery & Vineyard, was purchased in 2022 by local restaurateurs Karen and Jimmy Loizides. The winery is said to produce approximately 5,000 cases annually, spanning 20 different wines.

During the fall event, attendees will have the opportunity to taste from over 60 renowned Santa Barbara County wines showcasing the unique terroir and craftsmanship of the wine region. Among them, local sparkling wines will be poured at the popular Bank of Marin Bubble Lounge, offering connoisseurs — and the curious — an effervescent experience.

To complement wines, the festival will also offer a selection of regional cuisine curated by dozens of area restaurants and chefs.

Other happenings include live music by The Coals, and culinary and viticulture demonstrations given by industry experts.

To purchase tickets and access the festival schedule, visit the Santa Barbara Vintners Association website at sbcountywines.com