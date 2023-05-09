Solvang will host the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon, where thousands of athletes of all abilities from dozens of states and different countries will set off on a 13.1-mile course that begins Saturday at 7 a.m. sharp, at the intersection of Atterdag Road and Laurel Avenue, next to Solvang Elementary.
A relay transition (for those that opt for this approach) at the 5.8-mile marker will locate at 2890 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos, where a second leg of the race begins for a 7.8-mile push to the finish on Copenhagen Drive, adjacent to Solvang Park.
The half marathon will feature a scenic route offering participants views of windmills, rolling hills, vineyards and 12 wineries before finishing on Copenhagen Drive.
After crossing the finish line, runners will be invited to relax, sip and savor wines and foods at the post-race Wine Festival in Solvang Park.
For more information about the event and to register, visit runsipsantabarbara.com.