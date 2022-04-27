A Santa Barbara woman cashed in her winning ticket in Chumash Casino Resort's Dream Big giveaway Sunday and claimed a 2022 Georgetown motorhome worth over $150,000.
Prior to claiming her prize, Martha O. said she didn't know her name had been called during the grand prize drawing that took place at 10 p.m.
“A man leaned over and told me he thought my name was called,” she said. “I figured it was probably just something small like $1,500 in slot free play.”
But when Martha arrived at the promotions desk to claim her prize, she learned it was much more.
“They told me I won the $150,000 grand prize,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was surprised. It completely caught me off guard.”
Martha said she likes to venture up from Santa Barbara and play on Sundays and the occasional Friday or Saturday night. She had accumulated entries for the quarterly drawing over the past three months by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor.
“I stick to the slot machines,” Martha said. “I either play the gorillas or the tikis.”
Anglers of all ages turned out in number on Saturday for the 25th annual Fish Derby fundraiser at Cachuma Lake that fetched the Neal Taylor Nature Center more than $33,000 in funds through sponsorships, donations and registrations.