The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed three-year-old male Masai giraffe, Theo, who arrived from the Cincinnati Zoo as part of the Masai giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP).

According to a Santa Barbara Zoo spokeswoman, Theo was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help participating SSP zoos protect the genetic diversity of the endangered species.

In 2018, the International Union for Conservation of Nature announced Masai giraffes as an endangered species due to poaching and degradation of habitat in areas of Kenya and Tanzania.

"We are delighted to welcome Theo to our zoo,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, vice president of Animal Care and Health at Santa Barbara Zoo. “His presence will allow us to continue the important species survival work for this endangered population. Our wonderful animal care team is enjoying getting to know Theo, and we can’t wait for you all to meet him too!”

Theo expands the Masai giraffe herd at Santa Barbara Zoo to four — joining Adia, Audrey, and Raymie — and is among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), zoo officials say.

In February, the zoo lost its beloved 16-year-old male Masai giraffe named Michael, who was humanely euthanized after battling age-related arthritis.

Ahead of Theo's transfer, officials said one of Santa Barbara Zoo’s senior keepers had the opportunity to fly out to Cincinnati to meet Theo and get to know him and learn his trained behaviors from his keepers there.

His keepers describe him as having the sweetest personality — fitting, as his name means “gift.”

The public is invited to help welcome Theo to the Zoo by becoming a Foster Feeder sponsor of the giraffe herd.

