The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed the arrival of its newest resident, a male red panda yet to be named.
According to an announcement released by the zoo, the male panda arrived from Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School in New York and is living behind the scenes — not visible to the public — in a spacious habitat while his new permanent home is being renovated.
The endangered Asia native will be formally introduced to the public later this year, zoo officials said
Red pandas, which are endangered due to habitat loss, are found in various regions of China, Nepal, and northern Burma and are known for their reddish-brown fur, bushy tails, and cute, bear-like faces.
While they look similar, red pandas are not closely related to giant pandas but actually more closely related to raccoons.
There are only 10,000 left in the wild.
The community is invited to visit the zoo's social media pages or website for updates.