Santa Barbara Zoo reopens to the public Jan. 30 with online reservation system

The Santa Barbara Zoo announced Tuesday that it will reopen to the public via reservation starting Saturday after closing in early December due to a regional stay-at-home order.

Public access to the zoo is by online reservation only for both paid guests and zoo members, and the total number of people attending the park each day is capped, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Zacharias.

Reservations include up to 14 time slots with 68 tickets each that are available throughout the day from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Time frames are staggered and ticket holders are asked to stay within their time frames of roughly 90 minutes, which is similar to the way the zoo handled its first reopening in June, according to Zacharias.

Additionally, the zoo will continue implementing safety guidelines, such as social distancing and required mask wearing, in addition to safety modifications that protect animals and staff.

The zoo had been closed since Dec. 7, 2020, when a regional stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom went into effect due to surging rates of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Newsom lifted the order in response to a drop in coronavirus positivity numbers across the state.