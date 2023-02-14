The Santa Barbara Zoo recently welcomed capybaras siblings, Antonio and Mirabel, from the Montgomery Zoo in Alabama where they were born on July 26, 2022.
“Antonio and Mirabel both have big personalities and even bigger appetites,” said Zoo Manager Kristen Wieners. “They are very curious about staff and exploring new things, and we are really enjoying getting to know them!”
Brother and sister are getting to know the zoo’s four-year-old capybara, Poppy, and acclimating to their new habitat, zoo staff say. And the hope is that the three will form a nice new herd.
Antonio and Mirabel are part of a Species Survival Plan, a population management and conservation program for selected species of wildlife.
Given that capybaras are by nature protective of their homes, they need careful introduction to new herd mates, zoo staff say.
Until the group is comfortable together, Poppy will take turns in the habitat with Antonio and Mirabel.
Capybaras are the largest rodent in the world and native to Central and South America. They are well adapted to life near the water, and semi-aquatic mammals with partially webbed feet.