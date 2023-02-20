The Santa Barbara Zoo lost a beloved resident Wednesday when its 16-year-old male Masai giraffe, Michael, was humanely euthanized after battling age-related arthritis, which keepers and veterinary staff say caused a significant decline in his quality of life in recent weeks.

Michael, who lived at the zoo for over 11 years serving as a vital ambassador for giraffes and all animals, "was Santa Barbara’s tallest resident with an ocean view," said Rich Block, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

"Michael’s close encounters with guests touched countless lives and created life-long memories," Block said. "He brought a lot of heart to our community.”

According to zoo officials, Michael at his age was considered a geriatric giraffe and was actively being treated for ongoing joint and hoof issues to help keep him mobile and comfortable.

They explained that soft surfaces had been introduced to the giraffe habitat and barn to cushion Michael’s aging joints, and he received regular hoof trimming to help keep the bottom of his feet clean and correctly shaped. He was also given inflammation and pain medications in an effort to keep him comfortable.

These types of health issues are common in aging giraffes, officials noted.

Extra info A herd of three Masai giraffe now remains at Santa Barbara Zoo: Adia, Audrey, and Raymie. They are among more than 120 Masai giraffes that live at 28 North American zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

"Michael has been an amazing animal to care for during his time at Santa Barbara Zoo," said Dr. Julie Barnes, vice president of Animal Care & Health of the Santa Barbara Zoo. "Although very large, he was so gentle and engaging, and he was an excellent father to his calves."

According to officials, Michael was considered to be the most genetically valuable male Masai giraffe in the Species Survival Plan, having sired a total of 11 calves during his lifetime — the most recent being Raymie, a male calf born in January 2022 who currently resides at Santa Barbara Zoo.

The rest of Michael's surviving offspring have reportedly moved on to other accredited zoos once matured, to carry on his legacy and join herds of their own.

Barnes noted that Michael's contribution to the Masai population has been vital to the genetic health and sustainability of the population, which is now endangered in the wild. Michael is said to have played an important role in maintaining a healthy population for the species in institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

While Michael arrived in Santa Barbara in December 2011 from Parc Safari in Quebec, Canada, Block explained that efforts to bring the single Masai to Santa Barbara began two years earlier.

"That effort was rewarded as Michael quickly became a much beloved Zoo resident by the staff as well as by countless guests," he said.

Officials say that the gentle giant quickly became one of the zoo’s most beloved animals with his "large personality that mirrored his size."

He delighted guests and caretakers for over a decade.

It is remembered that the giraffe feeding deck in particular was one of Michael's favorite activities as he would usually immediately come over whenever he saw zoo visitors offering up lettuce.

"He connected with thousands of visitors at the feeding deck, giving them the opportunity to marvel and appreciate this iconic and unique species," Barnes said.