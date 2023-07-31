Author Barbara Wilson purposely outed a woman who was gay in college. She has lived to regret it, she says.
Wilson, 75, who is a musician, photographer, pickleball player and retired teacher, released her second book, "You Are Really Going to Regret This Someday, Barbara: The Untold Stories," in March.
The book, which Wilson was selling at the Santa Maria Pride Festival in June, shares the journey of struggling with her sexuality and her relationship with religion. She considers the book a memoir and a textbook, and hopes that parents who may not understand the LGBTQ community will be open minded and learn from her story.
Her goal, she says, is to help parents understand the community, help them find some peace and to not be fearful of their children being gay.
Wilson, who lives in Santa Maria, encourages readers to read the book with an awareness that “if God is judging us, he is judging all of us ... me and you.”
“This book is about my journey from being a faithful and enthusiastic music director at my Catholic church, where I had no doubt that homosexuals were going to hell forever,” said Wilson, “to my falling in love with an extremely kind and beautiful woman who, as a devoted mother to her three teenage sons, fearfully shared with me that she didn't know if she was gay, but knew that she loved me.”
Half of the book includes a variety of untold stories about Wilson's journey of discovering her sexuality, and the guilt of her homophobic past. The other half discusses her interpretation of the Bible using a “pick and choose” method, where she selects certain verses that she either connects with, or questions.
“In the end I even put that these are my pick and choose, these are what I choose from the Bible,” said Wilson. “I do believe in god and I do believe that god is judging us and that he will judge us equally. I do ask my god for advice, I talk with him and he is above all.”
“There are so many passages in the Bible that contradict themselves. If you find something here you find something later that totally contradicts that," said Wilson. "So for me, it really is just about picking and choosing. So I’ve chosen passages that we should be picking.”
Wilson points to her teaching career, during which she taught kids who were physically disabled in the Lompoc Unified School District, to illustrate some of the contradictory passages.
She included at least 12 references to disabled people in the Bible, some stating that disabled people “should not approach the altar”, but others saying “God accepts you as you are.”
Suzette Lopez, president of House of Pride and Equality, a local LGBTQ+ organization, says Wilson is a good friend who has been a paramount member of the LGBTQ community on the Central Coast and has changed the lives of many.
Lopez has read some of the book and says her favorite part is Wilson's love story with Sandra, which allowed her to get to know Wilson on a different level.
“Her story really puts into perspective what a lot of our older LGBTQ community members have had to go through and what they’ve done to pave the way for us here, especially in the Central Coast,” said Lopez. “It is somewhat of a conservative community, or it has been, and reading her chapters just allowed me to relate to someone that has gone through it.”
Sandra Woo, Wilson’s wife, emphasizes that the whole concept of the gay pride movement is love, and people should be able to love who they love and sometimes religion gets in the way.
“It took us a long time to get legally married, that's why we’ve been together for almost 35 years,” said Woo. “Until then it was like we were married, but we couldn't legally get married until 2017.”
Wilson says Woo was not her first relationship with a woman and she didn’t find out she was gay until she was 28 years old. She was in a difficult relationship before, and although that relationship deteriorated they both ended up happy with someone else.
“She was the person that made me realize I was gay, but with Sandra there's always been no doubt in my mind that we will be together forever,” said Wilson. “That we will take care of each other, that we are committed, and that she’s the right person for me.”
Wilson said that because Woo had three sons it was difficult, because “they were teenagers at a time when being gay was just not accepted by anybody.” So Wilson and Woo had to hide their love, not hold hands or do anything that may have made anyone “uncomfortable”.
Today, Woo’s three sons are very accepting of the relationship, as is the entire family, which led to Wilson and Woo's wedding on their 29th anniversary of being together. Over a hundred family members and friends giving them what Wilson describes as ”a very enthusiastic standing ovation.”
Wilson believes typically when families come from a religious upbringing that the conversation about being gay can be more difficult and can lead to individuals having preconceived notions that may lead to them feeling defensive.
She also emphasizes how times are changing, and that LGBTQ youth should be taking advantage of their local LGBTQ resources and organizations.
“We have a granddaughter that’s married to a woman and they are in the Air Force and have a baby and I mean, that’s just a different world,” said Wilson. “So even for the military it’s a different world and that’s why I was able to write this book. I maybe would’ve written this book 20 years ago, but I wouldn’t have shared it 20 years ago.”
Wilson goes into more detail about the story behind the book's title, recalling how she was responsible for getting a resident advisor fired from her college dormitory because she exposed her as being gay. After the incident the women told Wilson, “You are really going to regret this someday, Barbara”.
Years later, after realizing she was gay and getting married, the guilt of not knowing what happened to that woman or whether she was accepted by her family hurt her heart, Wilson said. Until one day, Woo found the woman.
“She was so right, I really regretted it,” said Wilson. "I couldn’t talk about her without tears filling my eyes. I felt so guilty about what I had done to her and now we have become friends, but that's how homophobic I was. I was so self righteous and I just thought I was doing the right thing.”
Wilson extends a thank you to her friend Marie Stoll — “the wind beneath her wings” — who once she found out Wilson was writing the book reached out to help her. Stoll is responsible for the book's layout, graphics and was a major moral supporter, Wilson said.
She also thanks Angie Taurus, who helped edit the book and connected Wilson with the authors group in Lompoc that helped get her book published.
The book is available on Amazon in paperback, E-book and Wilson is currently working on an audio book. It is also available for in-person purchase locally at Alfie's Fish & Chips in Lompoc and Homestead in Orcutt.