Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. launches 'Match' to help businesses recover

Santa Maria California News Media, Inc., which publishes the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News, is introducing a limited-time program designed to help local businesses recover and restart after restrictions and closures resulting from COVID-19.
We recognize locally owned and operated businesses are the backbone of our community. We also understand firsthand the financial stress many of our fellow small businesses are facing at this time. We are all in this together.
The local program will provide a free one time advertisement to announce the business is open as well as match dollar-for-dollar an investment by a local business in an approved marketing and advertising program offered by Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. An initial target of $100,000 of matching dollars will be available.
The program is available for a limited time and valid only for May, June and July.
Everyone is experiencing disruption, and we are looking for ways to help jumpstart local businesses interested in reaching customers and clients in this market and beyond.
This program allows local businesses to make their dollars go further, thus lowering their potential cost of attracting local customers.
Local content and local businesses are a natural fit and the timing couldn’t be better.
With our audience numbers at record levels and people turning more to local services during this crisis, our print, digital and other options provide an exceptional opportunity for small businesses.
The people behind Santa Maria California News Media, Inc. are committed to doing whatever we reasonably can to help our readers, friends, neighbors and business partners come though this crisis in the best possible shape, just as we have during other hard times over the past 138 years.
We invite you to investigate this program to determine whether it might be beneficial to your business.
Programs available may include Santa Maria Times, Santa Ynez Valley News, Lompoc Record, digital services, and our associated websites.
For more information, local businesses should visit the online application at https://santamariatimes.com/localbusinessmatch
https://lompocrecord.com/localbusinessmatch
https://syvnews.com/localbusinessmatch
