You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show
0 comments

Santa Maria cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show

Due to a combination of social distancing concerns and anticipated lack of funding, Santa Maria's community fireworks show on the Fourth of July will be canceled this year, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Tuesday. 

The city relies on business donations to fund the show at Sierra Vista Park, an expectation deemed unrealistic during the pandemic, van de Kamp said. 

"The city recognizes the inability to this year rely upon raising $35,000 in donations for the pyrotechnics show from businesses because of financial impacts. During this extraordinary time, funds are better directed to aiding the community," van de Kamp said. 

The cancellation marks another in a series of regional cornerstone events to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Elks Rodeo and the Strawberry Festival.

The city is exploring an alternative community event that does not involve pyrotechnics, van de Kamp said. 

City residents will still be allowed to buy so-called "safe and sane" fireworks from city-registered vendors beginning June 28. 

Fireworks use is permitted only between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked
Local

Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

  • Updated

A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News