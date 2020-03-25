Santa Maria company marketing rapid-result coronavirus test

In Santa Barbara County, low availability has caused the tests to be reserved mostly for high-risk or elderly patients with severe symptoms and first responders such as doctors, with other potential cases being advised to ride out their symptoms at home.

Through an emergency use authorization issued by the FDA, the test was able to be deployed rapidly on the market while still being under review, Tefft said.

Due to the test's high-complexity classification, its use only will be allowed by certain medical professionals and will not be available as an in-home kit, he said.

"Private labs and public labs are our targets," Tefft said, adding that the test also could be administered by emergency room personnel.

The Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Tests became available Wednesday, with several thousand initial orders prepared for distribution, Tefft said.

"They’ve had great success with this product in the Chinese domestic department," Tefft said. "It’s cool for a hometown company to now be involved, and for our workers to know they’re making a difference."

Hardy Diagnostics is also preparing to ramp up its production of viral transport media at its Santa Maria and Ohio facilities.