The 26th annual car show presented Saturday by the Santa Maria Elks Lodge was the biggest the chairman said he’s seen, drawing so many vehicles that they overflowed from the lawn display area into the parking lot.

“I was overwhelmed,” chairman Jerry Simas said. “I’ve been helping out with the car show for 20 years, and that was the most I’ve ever seen.”

Simas said the numbers are still being totaled up, but between 172 and 175 vehicles were entered in the show. He couldn’t estimate how many spectators turned out for the event at the club on North Bradley Road.

“We packed them in — you could hardly walk through there,” Simas said, adding the barbecue team sold out of hot dogs — requiring a run downtown to buy more — as well as steak sandwiches. “They sold out of everything.”

The large turnout might be attributed, at least in part, to the limits placed on who can enter: There are no limits.

“We open it up to anything … anything and everything,” Simas said. “There was a mixture of hot rods, we had a couple of race cars, and we had a lot of ’57 Chevys, for some reason — some very nice ones. There were four motorcycles. … We had a couple of Model-T roadsters, hot rod types.

“There was one guy there with a brand new truck he just bought,” he added.

He said one of the cars — entered in a show for the first time, although it was built several years ago — was based on a 1929 Ford, but all the metal bodywork had been formed by hand by its Los Osos owner.

“It’s just a beautiful car,” Simas said.

Another entry he singled out was a 1930 Dodge coupe that was trailered to the show because it was originally sold in Santa Maria.

Simas said it had been sold in 1930 by the Rubel Motor Co., a well-known Dodge and Plymouth dealership that later sold Buicks in Santa Maria.

As a volunteer at the Santa Maria Historical Museum, Simas was able to track down an advertisement for the dealership in the 1930 Santa Maria telephone book as well as a photo of the building, which was formerly located where the Santa Maria Town Center now stands.

When the car arrived at the show, Simas was able to present the owner with copies of the dealership ad and the photograph.

Awards were presented for the best of show, one for the Elks exalted ruler’s choice, one the participants’ choice voted on by the car owners, one for the best motorcycle and another for the best custom.

A special trophy for the best truck was presented in honor of the late Elks Lodge member Jerry Lloyd, who owned a 1953 Ford pickup and always entered the show.

Simas said on car show days, he would get there before dawn to start setting up for the 10 a.m. show “and he would sometimes get there before I did so he could get ‘his spot’ under this shady tree.”

In Lloyd’s memory, this year they set up an easel with a photo of his pickup under “his” tree and invited his widow, Donna, to select the winner and present the award.

Her choice? A 1953 Ford pickup.

Simas said despite the unexpected high turnout, “it all jelled and went together very well,” which he credited to his team.

“I had a great crew helping out this year,” he said.

The car show was free to spectators, but proceeds from the car owners’ entry fees will be donated to local charities supported by the Elks.

“It will all stay right here in the Santa Maria Valley,” Simas said.